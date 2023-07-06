(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev on Wednesday expressed regret that the information about preparations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bulgaria has been leaked.

"I had the opportunity in the media to express regret over such information being leaked.

Such a thing should not happen," Tagarev was quoted as saying by the Bulgarian news Agency (BTA).

Tagarev told reporters that the information leak may put Zelenskyy's planned visit into question.

On Tuesday, Bulgarian media reported that Zelenskyy was going to visit the country in the coming days.