Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States will postpone deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria by a few months, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the minister announced possible delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have received an official letter from corporation Lockheed Martin, saying that the delivery of the first aircraft is being delayed. The letter sets the period of approximately several months," Yanev said, as quoted by state-run Radio Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has signed a contract with the United States for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighters worth $1.

26 billion. The deal went into effect in July 2019, with Sofia paying for the planes forthwith.

According to the delivery schedule, the country is supposed to receive the first fighter by mid-2023, with another four delivered by the end of that year. The rest are supposed to arrive in the first quarter of 2024. The contract stipulates that the aircraft have to be combat-ready no later than five years after the deal was concluded.