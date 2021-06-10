UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Defense Ministry Says Pilot Of Missing Fighter Jet Died

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Says Pilot of Missing Fighter Jet Died

The Bulgarian defense ministry said on Thursday that a pilot who went missing during a training mission over the Black Sea had died

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Bulgarian defense ministry said on Thursday that a pilot who went missing during a training mission over the Black Sea had died.

"The search-and-rescue operation determined that the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Maj.

Valentin Terziev, died on June 9 during flight training," a ministerial statement read.

The jet vanished off radars at 00:45 a.m. on Wednesday (21:45 GMT on Tuesday). A search-and-rescue operation was mounted with the help of navy, customs and air forces.

