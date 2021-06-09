UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Fighter Jet Disappears From Radars, Search Operation Underway - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Bulgarian Fighter Jet Disappears From Radars, Search Operation Underway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A fighter jet of the Bulgarian air force disappeared from radars during a training flight over the country's territorial waters on Wednesday, and the search operation is underway, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the BNT, the MiG-29 fighter jet disappeared at 00:45 on Wednesday (21:45 Tuesday GMT).

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately and is still ongoing, the BNT reported. The operation involves units from the navy, the border police and the air force.

Related Topics

Police Border TV From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives during last 24 hours ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

9 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.