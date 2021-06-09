Bulgarian Fighter Jet Disappears From Radars, Search Operation Underway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A fighter jet of the Bulgarian air force disappeared from radars during a training flight over the country's territorial waters on Wednesday, and the search operation is underway, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the BNT, the MiG-29 fighter jet disappeared at 00:45 on Wednesday (21:45 Tuesday GMT).

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately and is still ongoing, the BNT reported. The operation involves units from the navy, the border police and the air force.