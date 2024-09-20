Bulgarian firm not linked to deadly devices sent to Hezbollah: govt

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Bulgarian authorities said on Friday a company based in Sofia had nothing to do with the delivery of exploding communications devices to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37 people, wounding nearly 3,000 and generating panic.

Hezbollah and several international media organisations have blamed Israel for sabotaging the electronic devices.

Israel has not made any public comment.

"Following verifications, it has been indisputably established that no communication equipment corresponding to those that exploded on September 17 was imported, exported or manufactured in Bulgaria," the National Security Agency (SANS) said.

The SANS said on Thursday it had launched an investigation after Hungarian website Telex said Norta Global -- a company registered in Sofia by a Norwegian, had imported the devices and then delivered them to Hezbollah.