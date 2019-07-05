(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he had invited his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zaharieva, to visit Moscow in October and that she had accepted the invitation.

Zaharieva initially planned to visit Moscow around October or November. According to the Bulgarian foreign minister, Russia and Bulgaria, which are marking their 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, have great potential to develop bilateral cooperation.

"I have invited Mrs. Zaharieva to make a visit to Russia. She has accepted this invitation and today we have agreed on a specific date. It will happen in October," Lavrov said at an exhibition dedicated to the diplomatic anniversary.

Last month, speaker of Russian parliament's lower house Vyacheslav Volodin said that bilateral Russia's ties with Bulgaria at a parliamentary level were lowest among all other EU states.

Bulgaria and Russia have had a tumultuous relationship that dates back centuries. The two countries began restoring friendly relations after Bulgaria established socialist rule in the late 1940s, but this relationship fell apart after the Soviet Union collapsed.

In 2014, in the wake of the Crimea referendum and Russia's alleged involvement in the Donbas conflict, the European Union, of which Bulgaria is a part, imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has refuted all the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.