UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Had Serious Conversation With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Had Serious Conversation With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva had a serious conversation with the Russian ambassador and reaffirmed Sofia's desire to have mutually beneficial relations with Moscow, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva had a thorough and serious conversation with the Russian ambassador in Sofia ...

Bulgaria wants to maintain equitable and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, and in this context it insists on active and effective cooperation from the Russian side in the investigation into incidents on our territory," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sofia reserves the right to respond to Moccow, and calls on it to cease actions that are "incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the foreign ministry continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vienna Sofia Bulgaria From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

6 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

6 minutes ago

FIEDMC sets up complaint cell

6 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.