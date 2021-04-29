Bulgarian Foreign Minister Had Serious Conversation With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva had a serious conversation with the Russian ambassador and reaffirmed Sofia's desire to have mutually beneficial relations with Moscow, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva had a thorough and serious conversation with the Russian ambassador in Sofia ...

Bulgaria wants to maintain equitable and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, and in this context it insists on active and effective cooperation from the Russian side in the investigation into incidents on our territory," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sofia reserves the right to respond to Moccow, and calls on it to cease actions that are "incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the foreign ministry continued.