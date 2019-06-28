Bulgarian Foreign Minister Says May Visit Russia in Either October, November

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva said on Friday she might pay a visit to Russia in October or November this year

SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva said on Friday she might pay a visit to Russia in October or November this year.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had sent an invitation to the top Bulgarian diplomat.

"We gladly accepted Russia's invitation.

The final dates of the visit will be agreed upon later. Perhaps it will be held in October-November," Zakharieva said at a press conference after the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The minister recalled that this year marked 140th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Bulgaria, and noted that the countries had a large field for bilateral cooperation.