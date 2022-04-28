Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens to Leave Moldova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bulgarian citizens in Moldova should leave the country due to tense situation there and in the region, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Bulgarian citizens in Moldova should leave the country due to tense situation there and in the region, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Amid the deteriorating situation in Moldova and around it, we call on our citizens to refrain from making any trips to the country. We call on Bulgarian citizens who are in Moldova to take measures to leave the country on any transport that is available," the ministry said in a statement.