Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Gives Two Russian Diplomats 72 Hours To Leave Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:24 PM

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Gives Two Russian Diplomats 72 Hours to Leave Country

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Monday demanded that two Russian diplomats in Sofia, who have been declared personae non gratae, leave the country within the next 72 hours, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Monday demanded that two Russian diplomats in Sofia, who have been declared personae non gratae, leave the country within the next 72 hours, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Monday.

"@MFABulgaria [the Foreign Ministry] notified the [Russian] Embassy in that 2 of its diplomats had been declared persona non grata and should leave within 72 h [hours]. We received a letter from the Prosecutor's Office stating that they had carried out activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention," Zaharieva tweeted.

