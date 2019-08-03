Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva was formally chosen on Friday as the European Union's candidate to head the International Monetary Fund, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who organised the voting

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ):Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva was formally chosen on Friday as the European Union's candidate to head the International Monetary Fund, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who organised the voting.

Georgieva "is now the European candidate for the new managing director of the #IMF," Le Maire tweeted following a conference call with his EU counterparts. "European finance ministers showed their commitment to finding a consensus and I thank them for that."Earlier Friday the Bulgarian number two of the World Bank emerged on top in a vote of EU ministers as the bloc's candidate to become IMF chief, but the fractious process failed to heal bitter divisions between member states.