UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Georgieva Is EU's Candidate For IMF Chief: French Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:24 AM

Bulgarian Georgieva is EU's candidate for IMF chief: French minister

Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva was formally chosen on Friday as the European Union's candidate to head the International Monetary Fund, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who organised the voting

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ):Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva was formally chosen on Friday as the European Union's candidate to head the International Monetary Fund, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who organised the voting.

Georgieva "is now the European candidate for the new managing director of the #IMF," Le Maire tweeted following a conference call with his EU counterparts. "European finance ministers showed their commitment to finding a consensus and I thank them for that."Earlier Friday the Bulgarian number two of the World Bank emerged on top in a vote of EU ministers as the bloc's candidate to become IMF chief, but the fractious process failed to heal bitter divisions between member states.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Vote European Union Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 August 2019

1 hour ago

Divided EU taps Bulgaria's Georgieva as IMF candid ..

1 minute ago

EU divided as Bulgaria's Georgieva heads IMF vote

1 minute ago

Bulgaria's Georgieva on top in EU's IMF vote, oppo ..

1 minute ago

Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PP ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.