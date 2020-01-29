UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Government Survives 4th No-confidence Vote

Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Bulgarian government survives 4th no-confidence vote

Bulgaria's coalition government of the center-right GERB party and the nationalist United Patriots on Wednesday survived a fourth no-confidence motion in parliament

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's coalition government of the center-right GERB party and the nationalist United Patriots on Wednesday survived a fourth no-confidence motion in parliament.

The motion was backed by 102 deputies of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, while 124 voted against it and nine abstained.

The BSP filed the no-confidence motion on Jan. 20, accusing the government led by GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov of failure in its environmental and water policy.

The other three no-confidence motions were filed in January, June and October 2018, due to the government's alleged inability to cope with corruption, security and healthcare issues. However, those efforts were also unsuccessful. All no-confidence motions in Bulgaria in the last 30 years were unsuccessful.

