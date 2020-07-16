UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Gov't To Serve Its Term In Office With Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Bulgarian Gov't to Serve Its Term in Office With Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Bulgarian government coalition, including Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's conservative GERB party and the ultra-nationalist minority partners, decided at a meeting that the cabinet should serve its term, but with a "huge overhaul," Sofia Globe news portal reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Borissov called for the resignation of the country's finance, economic and interior ministers Vladislav Goranov, Emil Karanikolov and Mladen Marinov, respectively amid widespread anti-government protests in the country. The decision was reportedly motivated by concerns over their links with Bulgarian media mogul Delyan Peevski.

According to the news portal, the vote on the ministers' resignations will be held in parliament after the motion of no confidence filed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party on Wednesday is rejected.

The debate on the motion is set to take place at a special sitting of parliament on July 20, with the vote being held within 24 hours upon the end of the debate.

The government meeting took place amid the anti-government protests, which began on July 9 and are backed by the country's leader, Rumen Radev, and opposition parties. On Wednesday, the president once again called on the government and the prosecutor-general to resign.

The rift between the Bulgarian president and the prime minister dates back to February, when Radev slammed the government for failing to conduct major reforms and fight corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Sofia February July Media Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

5 minutes ago

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

35 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

36 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

40 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.