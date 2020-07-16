MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Bulgarian government coalition, including Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's conservative GERB party and the ultra-nationalist minority partners, decided at a meeting that the cabinet should serve its term, but with a "huge overhaul," Sofia Globe news portal reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Borissov called for the resignation of the country's finance, economic and interior ministers Vladislav Goranov, Emil Karanikolov and Mladen Marinov, respectively amid widespread anti-government protests in the country. The decision was reportedly motivated by concerns over their links with Bulgarian media mogul Delyan Peevski.

According to the news portal, the vote on the ministers' resignations will be held in parliament after the motion of no confidence filed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party on Wednesday is rejected.

The debate on the motion is set to take place at a special sitting of parliament on July 20, with the vote being held within 24 hours upon the end of the debate.

The government meeting took place amid the anti-government protests, which began on July 9 and are backed by the country's leader, Rumen Radev, and opposition parties. On Wednesday, the president once again called on the government and the prosecutor-general to resign.

The rift between the Bulgarian president and the prime minister dates back to February, when Radev slammed the government for failing to conduct major reforms and fight corruption.