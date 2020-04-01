UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Gov't Wants To Extend State Of Emergency Until May 13 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Bulgarian Gov't Wants to Extend State of Emergency Until May 13 - Reports

Bulgaria's council of ministers has proposed that parliament extend the state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 threat until May 13, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Bulgaria's council of ministers has proposed that parliament extend the state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 threat until May 13, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

On March 13, the Bulgarian parliament approved the government's initiative to declare a one-month state of emergency.

The draft project on extending the emergency has been put forward before the cabinet by the health minister.

There have been 422 confirmed cases in Bulgaria, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Parliament Bulgaria March May Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

30 minutes ago

Serbia Confirms 5 COVID-19 Deaths, Total Tally Rea ..

23 seconds ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

32 minutes ago

Zambian Authorities Shut Entrance to Victoria Fall ..

24 seconds ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

34 minutes ago

People detained on Section 144 violation released

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.