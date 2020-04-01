(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Bulgaria's council of ministers has proposed that parliament extend the state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 threat until May 13, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

On March 13, the Bulgarian parliament approved the government's initiative to declare a one-month state of emergency.

The draft project on extending the emergency has been put forward before the cabinet by the health minister.

There have been 422 confirmed cases in Bulgaria, according to the Health Ministry.