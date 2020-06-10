UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Health Authorities Recommend Extending Emergency Epidemiological Situation

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Bulgaria's Chief Health State Inspector Angel Kunchev recommended the national coronavirus response center that the emergency epidemiological situation was extended further due to emerging new cases of the disease across the country, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on Tuesday.

The regime was previously extended from May 14 to June 14, replacing the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 13 for one month, and then extended until May 13.

According to Kunchev, a decision on whether to extend the emergency mode by 15 days or a month will be made in the coming days.

"This will give us the opportunity to preserve some measures, especially those related to border control.

The renewal of the ban on movement between cities, as well as trips out of town, is not provided," the doctor said, as cited by the media outlet.

The number of new coronavirus cases peaked over the past few days among workers at a children's toy factory in the city of Dospat in the country's south, with a total of more than 50 people contracting the virus. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed in the neighboring cities of Sarnitsa and Sliven.

According to the latest data, Bulgaria has confirmed over 2,800 cases and 164 deaths.

