Bulgarian hotels see over 90 pct drop in May occupancy, revenue

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Bulgarian hotels and motels have seen a year-on-year decline of over 90 percent in occupancy and revenue in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI) said Friday.

The total number of nights spent in accommodation establishments in May 2020 was 116,100, or 92 percent less than the same month of the previous year, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals decreased by 91.7 percent year-on-year to 48,900, the NSI said, adding that a "collapse both for foreign citizens by 97.9 percent and for Bulgarian citizens by 86.1 percent was registered."Meanwhile, the total revenue from nights spent in May 2020 reached 5.4 million Bulgarian leva (3.1 million U.S. Dollars), or 92.9 percent less year-on-year.

"A drop for both foreigners by 96.6 percent and Bulgarians by 85.8 percent was registered," the NSI added.