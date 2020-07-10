UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Hotels See Over 90 Pct Drop In May Occupancy, Revenue

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Bulgarian hotels see over 90 pct drop in May occupancy, revenue

Bulgarian hotels and motels have seen a year-on-year decline of over 90 percent in occupancy and revenue in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI) said Friday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Bulgarian hotels and motels have seen a year-on-year decline of over 90 percent in occupancy and revenue in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI) said Friday.

The total number of nights spent in accommodation establishments in May 2020 was 116,100, or 92 percent less than the same month of the previous year, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals decreased by 91.7 percent year-on-year to 48,900, the NSI said, adding that a "collapse both for foreign citizens by 97.9 percent and for Bulgarian citizens by 86.1 percent was registered."Meanwhile, the total revenue from nights spent in May 2020 reached 5.4 million Bulgarian leva (3.1 million U.S. Dollars), or 92.9 percent less year-on-year.

"A drop for both foreigners by 96.6 percent and Bulgarians by 85.8 percent was registered," the NSI added.

Related Topics

Same May 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

24 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

42 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

50 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

56 minutes ago

Russia Not Opposing High-Level Meetings With US - ..

4 minutes ago

Modi's regime are not sparing even children in IOK ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.