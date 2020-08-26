Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov Resigns - Reports

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has resigned from office, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday, citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has resigned from office, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday, citing the government.

Kirilov assumed the office in April 2019. He was among jurists who prepared the draft of the country's new constitution, proposed by the ruling GERB party earlier in the month.

The draft provoked nationwide discussion among experts and the society at large.

According to the news outlet, Kirilov submitted his resignation letter after having a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The prime minister will decide on whether or not to accept the resignation after talks with his coalition partners.

The resignation of Kirilov comes amid protests across the country against the current government, accused of being unable to deal with Bulgaria's corruption issues.