UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov Resigns - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov Resigns - Reports

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has resigned from office, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday, citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has resigned from office, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday, citing the government.

Kirilov assumed the office in April 2019. He was among jurists who prepared the draft of the country's new constitution, proposed by the ruling GERB party earlier in the month.

The draft provoked nationwide discussion among experts and the society at large.

According to the news outlet, Kirilov submitted his resignation letter after having a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The prime minister will decide on whether or not to accept the resignation after talks with his coalition partners.

The resignation of Kirilov comes amid protests across the country against the current government, accused of being unable to deal with Bulgaria's corruption issues.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Bulgaria April 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Unilabs Laboratories UAE’s 1st private labs to g ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees 340% surge in companies listing ..

38 minutes ago

Berlin bans mass protest against virus curbs

2 minutes ago

Marseille keeper Mandanda signs new contract

2 minutes ago

HIV-positive 'elite controllers' offer clues for c ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Fires 2 Missiles Into South China Sea in ' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.