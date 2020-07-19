UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Lawmaker Says Protests Could Be Part Of Coordinated Western-Backed Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The ongoing anti-government protests in Bulgaria could be part of a coordinated campaign in the wider region of southeast Europe, and Western powers might by playing a role, Ivo Hristof, member of the Bulgarian parliament, told Sputnik.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly its capital Sofia, have been going on for more than a week, with protesters chanting "Mafia out!" and calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his entire government.

Asked if the government can stay in power until the next scheduled elections in spring, Hristof said "Theoretically, yes, practically no, in my opinion. They, of course, have a financial resource, but the fact is that like many governments in the post-Soviet space, very many of them are puppets of foreign forces, primarily the West. If America and the European Union want a change of power, this will happen."

The politician put the the crisis in Bulgaria in the context of the general political situation as well as the relations between the United States and Russia.

"The United States announced sanctions on companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream 2. One of the branches of this Stream, the so-called Balkan Stream, passes through northern Bulgaria," he continued.

On Tuesday, US officials said that Nord Stream 2 would be added to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, meaning that companies involved with the pipelines are now at risk of US sanctions. Part of another Russian gas export pipelines to Europe, the TurkStream, was designated as well.

"Also, it happened so that this protest movement in Bulgaria broke out simultaneously with [protests in] Belgrade and Athens. So in my opinion, this is a coordinated campaign," Hristof said.

Protests in Bulgaria erupted after on July 7 heavily armed security officers raided the office of the president, who claimed that prime minister had ties with oligarchs. His secretary and adviser were detained for questioning. Several days later Radev called on the government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign, and this call resonated with a large part of the society.

Thousands of Serbians took to streets in Belgrade in anti-government protest after the president revealed on July 7 plans to impose new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the same curfew that had been enforced during the March-May state of emergency.

On July 9, demonstrations erupted in Athens against a new law to curb public protests.

"The events now in Sofia are very similar to the events of 2014, when there was a coup in Kiev. To outside observers, this appears as a democratic and spontaneous movement. ... The American ambassador has stated directly that the US embassy supports the right of democratic demonstrations and so on. Re-wording it from the diplomatic language, he said: do not touch those on the street," Hristof said.

Next week, the prime minister is facing a vote of no-confidence that was demanded by the Socialist party.

