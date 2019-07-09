UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Leader Congratulates Putin On 140th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties Establishment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev congratulated on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 140th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

[The ties] were established on July 7, 1879, following Bulgaria's liberation from the Ottoman rule and revival of the Bulgarian statehood," Radev told Putin in a letter, as quoted by the Novinite media outlet.

Radev added that the Bulgarian people remembered the decisive role of Russia in liberation of Bulgaria and honored the memory of Russian soldiers, who died during the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish War.

Bulgaria gained autonomy in the Ottoman Empire following the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish War, which ended with the Ottomans' defeat.

