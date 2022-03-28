UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Media Expose Fake News Of Alleged Russian Plane Shot Down In Donbas By Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Bulgarian Media Expose Fake News of Alleged Russian Plane Shot Down in Donbas by Kiev

A photograph circulated by several Western media outlets of what appeared to be a Russian fighter jet allegedly shot down in Donbas by Ukrainian air defenses was actually taken almost 30 years ago at an airshow in the United Kingdom, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on Monday

The photo of the plane supposedly "downed" on February 24 was published by both Bulgarian and other Western media, BNR notes. Some of the outlets claimed they were pictures taken by Ukrainian troops. However, BNR found that the photo of the burning aircraft had already been used "hundreds of times" in covering various incidents in military aviation.

The original photo can be found on the AirTeamImages.com website. The description of the picture says that it is collision of two MiG-29s at an air show in Fairford, UK, on July 24, 1993. Both pilots managed successfully to eject.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

