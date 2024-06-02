Bulgarian Nostalgia For Communism Feeds Anti-EU Propaganda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Bulgarian history teacher Tsvetomira Antonova tries to educate students about the dark side of the Communist era, as misinformation campaigns ahead of key national and European elections portray it as a glorious period.
In the run-up to Bulgaria's parliamentary election and the European elections both on 9 June, Eurosceptic and pro-Kremlin parties have ramped up efforts to win over young Bulgarians, who have limited knowledge about the past.
Bulgarian school textbooks even today portray an idealised Russia, "glossing over negative aspects" of its role since the late 19th century, according to a study by the Institute for Global Analytics in Sofia.
Bulgaria's school curriculum was revised only in recent years to allocate more hours for the study of the Communist era but few teachers implement it.
Antonova is one of the exceptions, teaching her students at a secondary school in Sofia about the forced labour camp on Belene Island on the Danube, where thousands were imprisoned.
Hundreds of people are said to have died there.
Akin to the Soviet Gulags, Bulgaria's labour camps were built to "re-educate" the "enemies of the people", with many ordinary persons arrested or denounced for their "bourgeois" upbringings or talking out of turn.
The labour camps remain largely unknown and rarely figure in school curriculums, laments the teacher in her fifties.
This is one of the reasons why the myth of the "Russian brothers" who come to Bulgaria's rescue "remains persistent," Antonova added.
