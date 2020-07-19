GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The ongoing protests in Bulgaria demanding resignation of the government are not likely to abate and may lead to a real political crisis, forcing the government to step down in August or September, Ivo Hristof, member of the Bulgarian parliament, told Sputnik.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly its capital Sofia, have been going on for more than a week, with protesters chanting "Mafia out!" and calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his entire government.

"I think that the situation is going to further deteriorate because neither the government nor the so-called systemic opposition is ready to start a dialogue. So, it will continue. None of the sides wants to give up, so it is likely to end up with a political crisis. It's a war of attrition," Hristof, who is a parliament member from the so-called civil quota of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), but is not a member of the party, said.

Protests erupted after on July 7 heavily armed security officers raided the office of President Rumen Radev, who belongs to the BSP party, which is in opposition and claims that the prime minister, from the conservative GERB party, has ties with oligarchs and that the government is corrupt.

Radev's secretary and adviser were detained for questioning. Several days later Radev called on the government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign, and this call resonated with a large part of the society.

"In the end, I think that the government, the actual government headed by GERB, the ruling party in Bulgaria, will retreat, in mid-August or early September," Hristof said.

However, politicians at the helm have no desire to step down, since that could give way to formal legal proceedings against them, Hristof, who is also a professor of sociology, said.

Most of the demonstrators in Sofia are students and young professionals.

"The fact is that now there is a protest, but those young people who are protesting are politically infantile, they do not have a political culture. There is a protest, but they have no organizational background," Hristof said, so the question of who might replace the governing conservative-nationalist coalition, in power since 2017, remains open.

On July 15, Borissov called for the resignation of the country's finance, economic and interior ministers ” Vladislav Goranov, Emil Karanikolov and Mladen Marinov, respectively.

"This move will not improve the situation, but will only anger the population and protesters. By doing so Borissov just wants to postpone somehow the final solution to the problem. These three, whom he asked to resign, they are the so-called unofficial quota of the Bulgarian pro-Turkish party 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (DPS), and everyone thought that this decision did not depend only on Borissov," Hristof said.

Next week, the prime minister is facing a vote of no-confidence that was demanded by the Socialist party.