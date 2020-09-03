Bulgarian Parliament Approves Appointment of New Justice Minister - Reports

The Bulgarian parliament approved on Thursday the appointment of Dessislava Ahladova as the country's new justice minister, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament approved on Thursday the appointment of Dessislava Ahladova as the country's new justice minister, media reported.

Ahladova replaced Danail Kirilov, who submitted his resignation letter last week after having a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Kirilov's resignation came amid nationwide protests against the government, accused by the public of being unable to cope with Bulgaria's corruption issues.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, the parliament also voted on the same day to accept the resignation of Stefka Stoeva as the head of the country's Central Electoral Commission.

Stoeva resigned last week, citing personal reasons.

The protests in Bulgaria began in early July with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its incompetency to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president has been accusing Borissov of having ties with oligarchs.