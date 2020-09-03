UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Appointment Of New Justice Minister - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Appointment of New Justice Minister - Reports

The Bulgarian parliament approved on Thursday the appointment of Dessislava Ahladova as the country's new justice minister, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament approved on Thursday the appointment of Dessislava Ahladova as the country's new justice minister, media reported.

Ahladova replaced Danail Kirilov, who submitted his resignation letter last week after having a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Kirilov's resignation came amid nationwide protests against the government, accused by the public of being unable to cope with Bulgaria's corruption issues.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, the parliament also voted on the same day to accept the resignation of Stefka Stoeva as the head of the country's Central Electoral Commission.

Stoeva resigned last week, citing personal reasons.

The protests in Bulgaria began in early July with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its incompetency to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president has been accusing Borissov of having ties with oligarchs.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Sofia Same Bulgaria February July Media Government

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France stage 6 results

1 minute ago

Robertson wants to follow Liverpool glory by reviv ..

1 minute ago

UK Government Says Barnier's Comments on London's ..

1 minute ago

Federal Ombudsman submits report to Supreme Court ..

1 minute ago

UN Human Rights Experts Deeply Concerned by Violen ..

5 minutes ago

US won't legitimize 'electoral fraud' in Venezuela ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.