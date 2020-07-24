UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Changes In Cabinet Of Ministers Amid Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Changes in Cabinet of Ministers Amid Protests - Reports

Bulgaria's National Assembly, during a Friday session, approved changes to the cabinet of ministers headed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov amid the ongoing anti-government protests, media have reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Bulgaria's National Assembly, during a Friday session, approved changes to the cabinet of ministers headed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov amid the ongoing anti-government protests, media have reported.

On Thursday, Borissov said that Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov. Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova have resigned. The prime minister also added that Kiril Ananiev, who has served the health minister, will become the finance minister, while Hristo Terziyski, the former head of the national police directorate, is to lead the Interior Ministry. Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova will become the tourism minister, while Kostadin Angelov, who has headed the Sofia-based Alexandrovska Hospital, is going to become the health minister.

According to the Bulgarian Focus news agency, 116 lawmakers supported the cabinet reshuffle, while 89 opposed it. The parliament accepted the resignations of four ministers and the list of new appointees remained unchanged.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly in its capital of Sofia, have been ongoing for several weeks, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of Borissov and his entire government, which is accused of having links to criminal groups. Notably, the rallies have not stopped following the prime minister's announcement on changes in the government on Thursday. Some of the protesters are siding with President Rumen Radev, who said that he has lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

The protests were triggered by the raid of Radev's office in early June and the detention of two presidential advisers for questioning. The president then called on the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign. A vote of no-confidence has been filed against the government, but the parliament rejected it.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister Parliament Vote Sofia Lead Bulgaria June Criminals Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

9 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

13 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

13 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

31 minutes ago

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.