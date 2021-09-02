Bulgarian Parliament Approves November 14 as Presidential Election Date - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Bulgarian parliament has endorsed November 14 as the date of the presidential election, the Dnevnik newspaper reported on Thursday.

The majority of lawmakers, 152, voted in favor, while Bulgarian Socialist Party members abstained from voting. A runoff may take place on November 21, Dnevnik said.

Incumbent President Rumen Radev took office in 2017 and has already confirmed that he will seek reelection.