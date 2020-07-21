UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Motion Of No Confidence Against Borissov's Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:47 PM

Bulgaria's coalition government, led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, has survived its fifth motion of no confidence after lawmakers in the country's parliament voted against the measure proposed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, which cited the government's failure to tackle endemic corruption, according to a statement released by parliament on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Bulgaria's coalition government, led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, has survived its fifth motion of no confidence after lawmakers in the country's parliament voted against the measure proposed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, which cited the government's failure to tackle endemic corruption, according to a statement released by parliament on Tuesday.

A total of 124 politicians voted against the motion and 102 were in favor, with 11 abstentions, according to the parliament.

The motion was filed by the opposition Socialist Party on Wednesday, amid a wave of protests against Borissov's administration that has swept through the country since July 9, after armed police raided the office of President Rumen Radev.

As the motion was debated on Monday, protesters blocked traffic in the capital of Sofia in an attempt to reach the parliament building.

Demonstrators have called for both Borissov and the country's lead prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign. Both officials have engaged in a public clash with Radev, who said in February that he had lost faith in Borissov's government for its failure to tackle corruption.

