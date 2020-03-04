UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Lifting EU Sanctions On Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Lifting EU Sanctions on Russia - Reports

The Bulgarian parliament rejected on Wednesday a motion to lift EU sanctions on Russia, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament rejected on Wednesday a motion to lift EU sanctions on Russia, national media reported.

The motion was filed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which argues that the years-long sanctions policy against Russia has proven to be ineffective. If passed, the legislature would not have been legally binding for the government.

However, even though 82 lawmakers supported the motion, it failed to garner the required support, since 60 others voted against and 51 abstained, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

Dzhema Grozdanova of the ruling GERB party, which opposed the motion, said that the existing restrictions did not mean that relations were deteriorating.

To back her viewpoint, she cited an agreement, announced by the Bulgarian government on Tuesday, under which Russia's Gazprom slashed the price of natural gas for Bulgarian consumers by 40 percent.

In 2014, the European Union slapped economic sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Donbas and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Russia has denied having any role in the fighting in Ukraine, defended the democratic procedure of Crimea's referendum and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on the Western nations that targeted it with sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Price Gas Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

34 minutes ago

Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered, 4 held in ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev Discusses With Moscow, Minsk Possibility to E ..

4 minutes ago

German Military's Role in Guarding Syrian Safe Zon ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.