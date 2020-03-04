Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Lifting EU Sanctions on Russia - Reports

The Bulgarian parliament rejected on Wednesday a motion to lift EU sanctions on Russia, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament rejected on Wednesday a motion to lift EU sanctions on Russia, national media reported.

The motion was filed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which argues that the years-long sanctions policy against Russia has proven to be ineffective. If passed, the legislature would not have been legally binding for the government.

However, even though 82 lawmakers supported the motion, it failed to garner the required support, since 60 others voted against and 51 abstained, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

Dzhema Grozdanova of the ruling GERB party, which opposed the motion, said that the existing restrictions did not mean that relations were deteriorating.

To back her viewpoint, she cited an agreement, announced by the Bulgarian government on Tuesday, under which Russia's Gazprom slashed the price of natural gas for Bulgarian consumers by 40 percent.

In 2014, the European Union slapped economic sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Donbas and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Russia has denied having any role in the fighting in Ukraine, defended the democratic procedure of Crimea's referendum and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on the Western nations that targeted it with sanctions.