Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for April 4 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Thursday that he scheduled the parliamentary elections for April 4.

The Bulgarian unilateral legislature's current convocation expires on March 26.

"I signed a decree on holding the elections on April 4, a week after the first possible election date," Rudev said in a nationwide address, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria has still not fully overcome a political crisis that prompted mass protests in Sophia and other large cities for over half a year. Millions of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whom they held responsible for corruption and professional negligence. Borisov never resigned, albeit being urged to do so by the president.