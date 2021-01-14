UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled For April 4 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for April 4 - President

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Thursday that he scheduled the parliamentary elections for April 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Thursday that he scheduled the parliamentary elections for April 4.

The Bulgarian unilateral legislature's current convocation expires on March 26.

"I signed a decree on holding the elections on April 4, a week after the first possible election date," Rudev said in a nationwide address, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria has still not fully overcome a political crisis that prompted mass protests in Sophia and other large cities for over half a year. Millions of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whom they held responsible for corruption and professional negligence. Borisov never resigned, albeit being urged to do so by the president.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister March April Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

7 minutes ago

EU remains important market for Pakistan's textile ..

31 seconds ago

Five civilians killed in Algeria bomb blast: minis ..

33 seconds ago

French court sentences Deliveroo courier who refus ..

34 seconds ago

Giant blaze leaves thousands homeless in Banglades ..

36 seconds ago

Bulgaria election set for April 4

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.