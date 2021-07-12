UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Tied After GERB Loses Lead

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Tied After GERB Loses Lead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Bulgaria's ruling GERB lost the lead in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll, leading to a tie in a second vote in three months.

A Gallup International poll showed the center-right GERB on 22.

9%, with the anti-establishment There Is Such a People ahead with 23.2% of the vote. Socialists are projected to come third with 14.2%.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB won 26% in the previous elections in April but failed to form a government. The administration of the three-time premier has been repeatedly accused of misusing funds, prompting mass street protests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Lead Gallup Bulgaria April Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

2 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

4 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

4 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.