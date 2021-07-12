Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Tied After GERB Loses Lead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Bulgaria's ruling GERB lost the lead in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll, leading to a tie in a second vote in three months.

A Gallup International poll showed the center-right GERB on 22.

9%, with the anti-establishment There Is Such a People ahead with 23.2% of the vote. Socialists are projected to come third with 14.2%.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB won 26% in the previous elections in April but failed to form a government. The administration of the three-time premier has been repeatedly accused of misusing funds, prompting mass street protests.