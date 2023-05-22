UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Parties Reach Compromise To Form 'stable Government'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Bulgarian parties reach compromise to form 'stable government'

Former EU commissioner for innovation Mariya Gabriel, tasked with leading political negotiations in Bulgaria, said on Monday that a compromise to form "a stable government" had been reached after five elections in two years

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Former EU commissioner for innovation Mariya Gabriel, tasked with leading political negotiations in Bulgaria, said on Monday that a compromise to form "a stable government" had been reached after five elections in two years.

"We all made a lot of concessions," Gabriel told a news conference in the country's capital Sofia.

The two biggest parties in the Bulgarian parliament -- Gabriel's conservative GERB and the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP) -- will propose a government of experts for a period of 18 months.

The 44-year-old ex-commissioner, who resigned from her post in Brussels last week, will initially be deputy prime minister, under the leadership of 60-year-old researcher Nikolay Denkov of the PP.

Denkov and Gabriel will rotate as prime ministers for a period of nine months each.

Bulgaria has never had a rotating premiership before but this compromise was the only option for a cabinet after Gabriel failed to secure backing from two out of three smaller parties in the fragmented legislature for a cabinet of GERB led by herself as prime minister.

"We sought a solution to avoid the real danger of new elections," Denkov said Monday.

The European Union's poorest country has been plagued by instability and held a total of five general elections in two years.

Weakened by the political turbulence, the Balkan nation of 6.5 million inhabitants had to give up its bid to join the eurozone in 2024.

It has been unable to adopt a budget and is also delaying the steps needed to obtain the full amount of EU funds from the post-Covid recovery plan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget European Union Brussels Sofia Bulgaria Post All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Govern ..

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Government Digital Excellence&#039;

13 minutes ago
 Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Counc ..

Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

3 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

3 minutes ago
 No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran' ..

No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran's trial under existing laws: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shi ..

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.