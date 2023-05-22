Bulgarian parties reach compromise to form 'stable government'

(@FahadShabbir)

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Former EU commissioner for innovation Mariya Gabriel, tasked with leading political negotiations in Bulgaria, said on Monday that a compromise to form "a stable government" had been reached after five elections in two years.

"We all made a lot of concessions," Gabriel told a news conference in the country's capital Sofia.

The two biggest parties in the Bulgarian parliament -- Gabriel's conservative GERB and the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP) -- will propose a government of experts for a period of 18 months.

The 44-year-old ex-commissioner, who resigned from her post in Brussels last week, will initially be deputy prime minister, under the leadership of 60-year-old researcher Nikolay Denkov of the PP.

Denkov and Gabriel will rotate as prime ministers for a period of nine months each.

Bulgaria has never had a rotating premiership before but this compromise was the only option for a cabinet after Gabriel failed to secure backing from two out of three smaller parties in the fragmented legislature for a cabinet of GERB led by herself as prime minister.

"We sought a solution to avoid the real danger of new elections," Denkov said Monday.

The European Union's poorest country has been plagued by instability and held a total of five general elections in two years.

Weakened by the political turbulence, the Balkan nation of 6.5 million inhabitants had to give up its bid to join the eurozone in 2024.

It has been unable to adopt a budget and is also delaying the steps needed to obtain the full amount of EU funds from the post-Covid recovery plan.