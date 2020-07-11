Bulgarian Police Detain 18 Individuals During Protests in Sofia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A total of 18 people have been detained and three police officers suffered injuries during protests that have taken place in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, state broadcaster Radio Bulgaria said on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster, two demonstrations were held in Sofia on Friday. A protest against the alleged corruption of the Bulgarian government and prosecutors took place near the office of President Rumen Radev, who has clashed with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov over recent months.

A second demonstration took place involving supporters of Borissov and the ruling GERB party, who called for the president's resignation, the broadcaster said.

The Sofia Police Directorate announced that 18 people were detained after the protests on Friday evening, the broadcaster reported, also citing Interior Ministry Secretary General Ivaylo Ivanov who said that police officers were pelted with glass bottles.

On Saturday, Radev called the staging of a protest in support of the GERB party a provocation and called for the resignation of government officials and the prosecutor-general, following raids on his office this past week.

"Now that Bulgarians are in the square, Europe has no right to look at Bulgaria with eyes wide shut! The way out of the current situation is the resignation of the government and the prosecutor general," Radev said in an address to the nation, as quoted by the broadcaster.

A major rift has emerged between Bulgaria's president and the ruling government. In February, Radev slammed the government for failing to take action to conduct major reforms and fight corruption. Borissov in June accused the president of using drones to spy on him.