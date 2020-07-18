UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Police Detain 7 People After Friday Protests In Sofia - Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Bulgarian Police Detain 7 People After Friday Protests in Sofia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Bulgarian police detained seven people on Friday following protests in the capital city of Sofia, a law enforcement official said on Saturday.

According to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) broadcaster, Sofia saw on Friday the ninth consecutive day of rallies. Protesters chanted "Mafia out!" and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his entire cabinet, accusing him of corruption and links with criminal groups. Demonstrations also took place in other Bulgarian cities, such as Plovdiv, Varna, Smolyan and Ruse.

"We detained seven people. One of them was armed with a knife," the head of the Sofia Metropolitan Police Directorate said as broadcast by the Nova tv channel.

The official noted that one of the arrested protesters possessed drugs, while three others were detained over the violation of public order and property damage.

"After 22 hours there were no formed groups and signs of provocation," the police officer said.

Protests erupted after armed security officers raided the office of President Rumen Radev, who claimed that the prime minister had ties with oligarchs, on July 7. Radev's secretary and adviser were detained for questioning. A few days later, Radev called on the government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign, and this call resonated with a large part of the society.

On Wednesday, Borissov dismissed Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov. However, the move did not appease the protesters in Sofia.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Drugs Plovdiv Varna Ruse Sofia July Criminals TV Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

20 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

50 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Steps taken to control coronavirus giving results ..

few seconds

US Sailor Charged With Passing Military Secrets to ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.