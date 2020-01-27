Bulgarian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesters, Over 30 People Hurt - Reports

Bulgarian police in the capital of Sofia used pepper spray against protesters who are calling on the government to resign amid water shortages in the western town of Pernik, media reported on Monday, adding that 30 people have been assisted by medical staff and two police officers were wounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Bulgarian police in the capital of Sofia used pepper spray against protesters who are calling on the government to resign amid water shortages in the western town of Pernik, media reported on Monday, adding that 30 people have been assisted by medical staff and two police officers were wounded.

Since the end of last year, several regions of Bulgaria have encountered water supply issues, with Pernik being the hardest-hit. Last week, the country's opposition Socialist Party introduced a motion of no confidence against the government over what it called the cabinet's failures in environment and water policies.

Bulgarian media suggest that the motion will be put to a vote on Wednesday.

According to BNR Radio Bulgaria, earlier on Monday, protesters gathered outside the Regional Development Ministry's building in Sofia and tried to storm it. In order to withhold their assault, the police used pepper spray, according to the broadcaster. The protesters subsequently went to the building for the Council of Minister.

The water crisis has already resulted in the resignation of Environment Minister Neno Dimov.