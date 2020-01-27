UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesters, Over 30 People Hurt - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

Bulgarian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesters, Over 30 People Hurt - Reports

Bulgarian police in the capital of Sofia used pepper spray against protesters who are calling on the government to resign amid water shortages in the western town of Pernik, media reported on Monday, adding that 30 people have been assisted by medical staff and two police officers were wounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Bulgarian police in the capital of Sofia used pepper spray against protesters who are calling on the government to resign amid water shortages in the western town of Pernik, media reported on Monday, adding that 30 people have been assisted by medical staff and two police officers were wounded.

Since the end of last year, several regions of Bulgaria have encountered water supply issues, with Pernik being the hardest-hit. Last week, the country's opposition Socialist Party introduced a motion of no confidence against the government over what it called the cabinet's failures in environment and water policies.

Bulgarian media suggest that the motion will be put to a vote on Wednesday.

According to BNR Radio Bulgaria, earlier on Monday, protesters gathered outside the Regional Development Ministry's building in Sofia and tried to storm it. In order to withhold their assault, the police used pepper spray, according to the broadcaster. The protesters subsequently went to the building for the Council of Minister.

The water crisis has already resulted in the resignation of Environment Minister Neno Dimov.

Related Topics

Storm Police Water Vote Pernik Sofia Bulgaria Media Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.