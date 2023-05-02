UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian President Appoints New Caretaker Foreign Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Bulgarian President Appoints New Caretaker Foreign Minister - Reports

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has appointed former secretary of the foreign ministry Ivan Kondov as the new caretaker foreign minister, Bulgaria's The State Gazette reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has appointed former secretary of the foreign ministry Ivan Kondov as the new caretaker foreign minister, Bulgaria's The State Gazette reported on Tuesday.

Radev formed the country's caretaker cabinet on August 1, 2022, after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was forced to resign in late June due to a no-confidence vote.

Nikolay Milkov was appointed caretaker foreign minister then.

The Bulgarian National Radio reported that Milkov is now to become Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Vote Bulgaria June August Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah archaeologists, U.S. university tea ..

Ras Al Khaimah archaeologists, U.S. university team partner to study biological ..

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Minister of Internal Aff ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Minister of Internal Affairs of Liberia

2 minutes ago
 Heads of Sudanese Military, RSF Agree on Truce on ..

Heads of Sudanese Military, RSF Agree on Truce on May 4-11 - South Sudan Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Meets With Greek Foreign Minister to Di ..

IAEA Chief Meets With Greek Foreign Minister to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety

6 minutes ago
 Over 53,000 Britons Sign Petition to Save London V ..

Over 53,000 Britons Sign Petition to Save London Venue Following Deadly Crowd Cr ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Lodges Protest to Polish Diplomat Over Seiz ..

Russia Lodges Protest to Polish Diplomat Over Seizure of School Building -Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.