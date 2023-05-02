Bulgarian President Appoints New Caretaker Foreign Minister - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has appointed former secretary of the foreign ministry Ivan Kondov as the new caretaker foreign minister, Bulgaria's The State Gazette reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has appointed former secretary of the foreign ministry Ivan Kondov as the new caretaker foreign minister, Bulgaria's The State Gazette reported on Tuesday.

Radev formed the country's caretaker cabinet on August 1, 2022, after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was forced to resign in late June due to a no-confidence vote.

Nikolay Milkov was appointed caretaker foreign minister then.

The Bulgarian National Radio reported that Milkov is now to become Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO.