Bulgarian President Appoints Stefan Yanev To Head Technical Government - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:49 PM

Bulgarian President Appoints Stefan Yanev to Head Technical Government - Reports

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev appointed Stefan Yanev to head the technical government, the Bulgarian National Television reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev appointed Stefan Yanev to head the technical government, the Bulgarian National Television reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential decree.

Yanev will take office on Wednesday.

After three unsuccessful attempts by different political forces to form a coalition government, Radev dissolved the parliament and scheduled a new vote for July 11. Under the Bulgarian constitution, a technical government appointed by the president should rule during this period.

More Stories From World

