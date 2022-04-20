UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready To Renew Recovery Program For Ukrainian Troops

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian Troops

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that his country is ready to resume its treatment program for Ukrainian soldiers that was launched in 2014 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that his country is ready to resume its treatment program for Ukrainian soldiers that was launched in 2014 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Radev met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Sofia to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and humanitarian support for Ukrainian refugees.

"Bulgaria is ready to continue its programme for the treatment and recovery of Ukrainian servicemen, which started in 2014 and was interrupted due to the coronavirus crisis, the President said," the office said in a statement.

The president also noted that his country has already received more than 91,000 people from Ukraine and provided over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in humanitarian aid.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Sofia Luhansk Donetsk Bulgaria February From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Asks Russia to Treat Captive British ..

UK's Johnson Asks Russia to Treat Captive British Mercenaries 'Humanely'

1 minute ago
 CTP fails to maintain traffic flow

CTP fails to maintain traffic flow

1 minute ago
 UK Rail Union Says May Hold Strike Over Mass Layof ..

UK Rail Union Says May Hold Strike Over Mass Layoff, Pay Freeze

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Confirms to Sputnik Russia Properly Notif ..

Pentagon Confirms to Sputnik Russia Properly Notified US of Plans to Test ICBM

1 minute ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump A ..

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump Aid Consumption - Energy Agency

24 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: J ..

Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: Javed Latif

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.