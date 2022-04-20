Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian Troops

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that his country is ready to resume its treatment program for Ukrainian soldiers that was launched in 2014 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that his country is ready to resume its treatment program for Ukrainian soldiers that was launched in 2014 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Radev met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Sofia to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and humanitarian support for Ukrainian refugees.

"Bulgaria is ready to continue its programme for the treatment and recovery of Ukrainian servicemen, which started in 2014 and was interrupted due to the coronavirus crisis, the President said," the office said in a statement.

The president also noted that his country has already received more than 91,000 people from Ukraine and provided over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in humanitarian aid.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.