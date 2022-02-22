UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian President Says DPR, LPR Recognition By Russia Aggravates Tension In Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) by Russia nullifies the efforts toward de-escalation and raises tension in the whole region, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR from Ukraine.

"The recognition of the so called DPR and LPR by the Russian federation dooms the efforts for de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and leads to rising tension throughout the whole region. Sustainable solution to this crisis cannot be found through violation of international law and by military means," Radev wrote on Twitter.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of women, children, and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week.

