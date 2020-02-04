Bulgarian President Says Lost Confidence in Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in Tuesday's address to the nation that he had lost confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

The right-wing coalition government dominated by Borissov's GERB party survived a no-confidence vote in parliament in January, called by Socialists over a water crisis and environmental pollution.

"Starting today, I officially declare that the government lost my confidence in it after failing to act in the interest of the citizens and bear responsibility for an acute crisis in the country," Radev said.

He slammed Borissov's cabinet for lacking a will to conduct reforms and fight corruption as well as for breaking laws and "paralyzing" social services in what he said was a litany of errors unparalleled in Bulgaria's recent history.