UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian President Says Lost Confidence In Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:26 PM

Bulgarian President Says Lost Confidence in Cabinet

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in Tuesday's address to the nation that he had lost confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in Tuesday's address to the nation that he had lost confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The right-wing coalition government dominated by Borissov's GERB party survived a no-confidence vote in parliament in January, called by Socialists over a water crisis and environmental pollution.

"Starting today, I officially declare that the government lost my confidence in it after failing to act in the interest of the citizens and bear responsibility for an acute crisis in the country," Radev said.

He slammed Borissov's cabinet for lacking a will to conduct reforms and fight corruption as well as for breaking laws and "paralyzing" social services in what he said was a litany of errors unparalleled in Bulgaria's recent history.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Water Parliament Vote Bulgaria January Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Strict punishment proposed in new bill for accused ..

18 seconds ago

Food authority inspected 543 food units, 21 sealed ..

19 seconds ago

Paris Police Evacuate Last of Illegal Migrant Camp ..

21 seconds ago

German Research Institute Says Coronavirus Cases C ..

22 seconds ago

Welfare society stages Kashmir peace walk held at ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs350, traded at Rs90,700 per tol ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.