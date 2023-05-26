UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian President Says Russian, Ukrainian People Equally Close To Bulgarians

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Bulgarian President Says Russian, Ukrainian People Equally Close to Bulgarians

Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to Bulgarians, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to Bulgarians, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic's visit to Sofia, Radev thanked the Russian Empire for its role in liberating the Balkans from Ottoman rule in the 18th century, when it lost some 150,000 soldiers.

"Bulgaria's position is flatly unambiguous. Therefore, we insist on the swiftest, diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the (Ukraine) conflict, because Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to us.

We have equally close historical ties with them," Radev was quoted as saying by Bulgarian news agency Novinite.

Milanovic agreed with his Bulgarian counterpart, adding that the EU's unanimity on all issues is not always worth anything.

In late March, Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova called for peace talks between Moscow and Kiev to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

Related Topics

Resolution Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Sofia Kiev March All From

Recent Stories

IMF Urges US Congress to Swiftly Raise Debt Limit, ..

IMF Urges US Congress to Swiftly Raise Debt Limit, End Recurring Stand-Offs

23 seconds ago
 Failure to Reach US Debt Ceiling Deal Would Cause ..

Failure to Reach US Debt Ceiling Deal Would Cause Contraction in US, World Econo ..

27 seconds ago
 Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

28 seconds ago
 Seminar held on China's Global Development Initiat ..

Seminar held on China's Global Development Initiative

31 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt committed to expedited developmen ..

Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects

11 minutes ago
 US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of End ..

US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of Endurance - IMF Chief

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.