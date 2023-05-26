Bulgarian President Says Russian, Ukrainian People Equally Close to Bulgarians

Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to Bulgarians, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to Bulgarians, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic's visit to Sofia, Radev thanked the Russian Empire for its role in liberating the Balkans from Ottoman rule in the 18th century, when it lost some 150,000 soldiers.

"Bulgaria's position is flatly unambiguous. Therefore, we insist on the swiftest, diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the (Ukraine) conflict, because Russians and Ukrainians are equally close to us.

We have equally close historical ties with them," Radev was quoted as saying by Bulgarian news agency Novinite.

Milanovic agreed with his Bulgarian counterpart, adding that the EU's unanimity on all issues is not always worth anything.

In late March, Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova called for peace talks between Moscow and Kiev to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine conflict.