MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has given Kiril Petkov, a co-chair of the We Continue the Change party, a mandate to form the country's new government, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Saturday.

On Friday, We Continue the Change reached a coalition agreement with the There is Such a People party, the Socialists and the Democratic Bulgaria party.

Petkov has already presented the president with a list of possible cabinet ministers and expressed hope that the government will be approved on coming Monday.

According to Petkov, the new government will dedicate itself to solving the issues of electric power prices and intensifying the COVID-19 vaccination drive as well as reforming the judicial system and fighting corruption.

Bulgaria held the run-off presidential election on November 21, with Radev winning 66.7% of the vote. A week earlier, the country held the third parliamentary election this year, with We Continue the Change taking first place.