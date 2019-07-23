UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian President Vetoes Costly Deal To Buy US F-16s

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Bulgarian president vetoes costly deal to buy US F-16s

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday vetoed a $1.3-billion deal to buy eight F-16 fighter jets from the US, saying there had been insufficient debate before parliament approved it

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday vetoed a $1.3-billion deal to buy eight F-16 fighter jets from the US, saying there had been insufficient debate before parliament approved it.

"Due to the shortened legislative procedure, a series of important issues remained unclear such as costs, guarantees, delivery times, forfeits, indemnities," Radev said Tuesday.

Given the strategic importance of the agreement, this was not acceptable, he added.

Under the $1.3-billion (1.1-billion-euro) package deal with the US, Bulgaria's government agreed to buy eight F-16 Block 70 multi-role fighter jets for its airforce.

The deal also included missiles, training and support, making it the country's biggest military equipment purchase since the fall of communism three decades ago.

The defence minister had already signed the deal and the new aircraft were scheduled for delivery between mid-2023 and early 2024 to replace the NATO member's ageing Soviet-built MiG-29 fighters.

Parliament ratified the costly purchase in a "fast-track" procedure last Friday that allowed lawmakers to scrap discussions between the required two votes on the deal.

But the high price of the purchase triggered heated, if shorter, debates initiated by the socialist opposition, who wanted more details about the deal -- while not objecting to the need to buy more aircraft.

Radev cited these debates as a sign of the "lack of national consensus and conviction in the mutually beneficial terms of the agreement".

The president is a former pilot and air force commander and as president is also commander-in-chief of the army. He favoured choosing a cheaper option, such as Sweden's Gripen fighters.

He has also argued that other countries, such as Slovakia and Bahrain have paid less for the US fighter in recent deals.

On Tuesday, he argued that Bulgaria needed a multifunctional aircraft with a full package of arms, equipment and training, but added: "The public deserves a categorical answer if this is indeed achieved with the signed agreements."Parliament will now have to hold another debate and vote again on the deal.

But lawmakers are expected to approve it and this time Radev will have to sign it into force.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Army Parliament Vote Buy Price Bahrain Bulgaria Slovakia Sweden From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

12 minutes ago

Script of sports policy finalized: Punjab Sports M ..

22 seconds ago

Hydle power generation from Tarbela Dam reaches 29 ..

26 seconds ago

Delegation visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission o ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans to Meet Tali ..

30 seconds ago

DHS Defends Plan to Allow More Rapid Deportations ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.