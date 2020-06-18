Bulgarian Prime Minister Accuses President of Spying on Him With Use of Drones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday accused President Rumen Radev of spying on him via unmanned aerial vehicles after photos of Borissov resting in his bedroom appeared on Bulgarian social networks.

"President Rumen Radev has crossed the line and allows himself to launch a drone to take a photo of me ... He brought it to the terrace in front of the entrance. I personally say that he spied on me with a drone," Borissov said at an extraordinary press conference, as quoted by Bulgarian National Radio.

According to the prime minister, compromising evidence against him is being fabricated in order to disrupt the government's geostrategic projects, in particular Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone and the Banking Union.

The National Guards Unit of Bulgaria has begun checking the pictures of sleeping Borissov on social networks.

The conflict between the president and the government has been ongoing since the beginning of the year after in February Radev said that he had lost confidence in the government because it did not act in the interests of citizens and leads to the collapse of statehood.