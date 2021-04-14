Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday that he would not put forward his candidacy for another term as prime minister, which comes after his centrе-right GERB party won recent parliamentary elections

Last week, the ruling GERB party gained 26.18 percent of the vote securing its victory in the elections. "There is Such A People" party came in second with 19.03 percent, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party was third with 14.85 percent.

"I will not be a candidate for prime minister in the new cabinet, which will be proposed by GERB," Borissov told reporters, as cited by the Bulgarian broadcaster BNR.

The prime minister said that he would nominate another candidate "with a European and NATO orientation," adding that he would reveal this person's name after the mandate to form a new government is handed to the party.

Borissov served as Bulgaria's prime minister for three terms from 2009 to 2013, from 2014 to 2017 and from May 2017 until the present.