Bulgarian Prime Minister Calls US Decision To Give Kiev Cluster Bombs 'Sensitive Issue'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Tuesday that the US' decision to supply Kiev with cluster bombs is a "sensitive issue," while noting the need for Ukraine to achieve success on the battlefield.

"Yes, politically, it's a sensitive issue because many of the countries have signed this treaty (Convention on Cluster Munitions)," Denkov said in an interview with Sky news.

He added that he did not want to "go deeper" into the matter as it was mainly "a military decision."

"When you have a war, the treaties are important, but it is even more important to have success on the battlefield," the Bulgarian official added.

Bulgaria will also continue to support Ukraine "as long as needed" and advocate its accession to NATO "whenever it is possible," Denkov said.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that type of ammunition threatens lives of civilians and will only escalate the conflict.

