Bulgarian Prime Minister Confirms Resignation Of 4 Key Ministers Amid Protests - Reports

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:41 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov confirmed a reshuffle of his cabinet on Thursday, including resignations of four key ministers, amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the country, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov confirmed a reshuffle of his cabinet on Thursday, including resignations of four key ministers, amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the country, media reported.

During the coalition government meeting in mid-July, Borissov demanded resignations of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov. Despite the prime minister's announcement, the anti-government protests have continued, as demonstrators accuse Borissov and the government of ties to criminal groups.

According to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Borissov confirmed that Goranov, Marinov and Karanikolov have resigned, adding that Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova also resigned.

Borissov added that Kiril Ananiev, who until now served as the health minister, will become the finance minister, while Hristo Terziyski, the former head of the national police directorate, is going to lead the Interior Ministry. Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova will become the tourism minister, while Kostadin Angelov, as of now the head of Sofia-based Alexandrovska Hospital, is going to become the health minister.

In addition, Deputy Economy Minister Luchezar Borissov will reportedly be appointed as the economy minister.

According to the BNT, the series of changes will be agreed with minority partners in the coalition government on Thursday. The changes also should be approved by the Bulgarian parliament.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly its capital Sofia, have been going on for more than a week, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of Borissov and his entire government. Some of the protesters are siding with President Rumen Radev, who has said that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

Protests were triggered by the raid of Radev's office in early June and the detention of two presidential advisers for questioning. The president then called on the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign. A vote of no-confidence has been filed against the government, but the parliament rejected it.

