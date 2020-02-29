Bulgarian Prime Minister, Erdogan to Discuss Situation in Syria on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday that he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria and the pressing issue of migrants.

"At the moment, there is no direct threat to Bulgaria due to the situation in Syria and the situation with migrants. This became clear after my telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan," Borissov wrote on his Facebook page.

The Bulgarian prime minister also told Erdogan that Sofia appreciated Ankara's contribution to migration issues and was well aware of the difficulties that the neighboring country has been facing for many years.

"Bulgaria and Turkey will continue to work together to overcome the crisis in Syria and to stop the flow of migrants," Borissov said, adding that the two sides agreed to hold a meeting on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AKP party, said that Turkey remained committed to its migration policy, but it was no longer able to restrain the flow of refugees from Syria. Following his statement, Turkey's neighbor states announced increased control at the borders.

Under a Turkey-EU deal signed in 2016 to regulate the migrant flow to Europe, illegal migrants arriving on Greek islands must be returned to Turkey, and the EU agreed to accept one Syrian refugee for every returned migrant.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to provide aid and resettlement for EU-bound migrants.

The Turkish authorities said on Friday that 33 Turkish servicemen were killed in an airstrike conducted by Syria's government forces in the northwestern Idlib province late on Thursday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian troops attacked terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Idlib as they were planning to carry out a large-scale attack on Syrian military positions. The Turkish soldiers, who were among the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members (previously known as Nusra Front terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for an unknown reason, came under fire in the area near the settlement of Behun. Turkey engaged in consultations with NATO amid the tensions in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey has failed to honor its commitments in Idlib, agreed upon in a Russian-Turkish memorandum signed in 2018, and is not distinguishing between Syria's armed opposition, which is open for dialogue, and terrorist groups in the region. Ankara has insisted that it implemented its commitments.