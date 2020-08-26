UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Prime Minister Moves To Sack Justice Minister Amid Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:36 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister moves to sack justice minister amid crisis

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Wednesday moved to sack his under-fire justice minister to try to end weeks of protests calling for his own resignation

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Wednesday moved to sack his under-fire justice minister to try to end weeks of protests calling for his own resignation.

Demonstrators have been blocking roads and staging daily rallies in the capital Sofia and other cities for almost two months, pressing for the resignation of Borisov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev over their perceived links with behind-the-scenes oligarchs.

"Danail Kirilov tendered his resignation as justice minister after a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov," the government said in a statement.

The reshuffle will be officially approved after talks with Borisov's junior nationalist coalition partners.

Kirilov, 50, came under fire as one of the authors of a controversial proposal for a new constitution that was largely criticised by experts and immediately rejected by protesters.

The project was specifically slammed for failing to improve the accountability of the chief prosecutor -- an issue long highlighted by Bulgarian and international observers as well as the European Court of Human Rights -- while trying to limit the rights of the president.

Borisov has already sacked four ministers in a move to appease the anti-corruption protesters.

Parliament is expected to start reviewing the constitution proposal when its autumn session starts on September 2, with debates expected to take months.

Analysts have dismissed the proposal as an attempt by Borisov to win time and cling to office until his current third term expires in March 2021.

Thirteen years after joining the EU, Bulgaria remains its poorest and most graft-ridden member, according to Transparency International's corruption perception index.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Prime Minister Sofia Bulgaria Turkish Lira March September Government Court

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

10 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

26 minutes ago

IPU president visits historical places

4 minutes ago

Apex-Brasil Seeks New Opportunities With Russia in ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Complete Testing of Another COVID-19 Vac ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Sit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.