Bulgarian Prime Minister Plans To Amend Constitution Amid Anti-Government Protests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Plans to Amend Constitution Amid Anti-Government Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Friday announced plans to amend the national constitution during his address to the nation amid ongoing anti-government protests.

Rallies in Bulgaria, mainly in its capital of Sofia, have been going since July 9. Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of Borissov and his entire government.

"The GERB party is set to present a draft new constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria," Borissov said, as quoted on the government's website, adding that it is time to "restart the state."

According to the current constitution, a special Grand National Assembly should be convened to adopt amendments. Within the context, the prime minister called for elections to the representative body and pledged to resign if the parliament ” where his GERB party holds a majority ” approved the elections.

"When the National Assembly [parliament] decides to hold elections to the Grand National Assembly, in accordance with Article 160 of the constitution, I will resign from the post of prime minister of Bulgaria on the same day," Borissov said.

The proposed amendment intends to cut the number of members of the parliament from 240 to 120 deputies, abolish the Supreme Judicial Council and limit the powers of the country's justice minister.

The protests in Bulgaria began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

