Bulgarian Prime Minister Refutes Reports Of Being Investigated In Money Laundering Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Refutes Reports of Being Investigated in Money Laundering Case

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov refuted on Friday reports that the Catalan police had launched an investigation into his alleged links to a Spanish money laundering case

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov refuted on Friday reports that the Catalan police had launched an investigation into his alleged links to a Spanish money laundering case.

Earlier on Friday, Catalonia's El Periodico newspaper reported that the Catalan police force and the anti-corruption department of the Spanish Prosecutor General's Office had launched an inquiry over Borissov's possible involvement in fraud.

The prime minister told reporters on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels that "no service, no power, no police" had contacted him in relation to the reported probe, as quoted by the Euractiv news website.

Borissov claimed that Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was spreading the rumors with Russia's backing. Radev has long criticized Borissov's government and accused him of autocratic tendencies.

