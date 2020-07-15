UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Prime Minister Seeks Resignation Of 3 Leading Ministers Amid Protests - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Seeks Resignation of 3 Leading Ministers Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of the country's finance, economic, and interior ministers amid widespread anti-government protests in the country, the Bulgarian news agency Fokus reports on Wednesday, citing the ruling GERB party's press department.

The decision to remove Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, and Economic Minister Emil Karanikolov is reportedly motivated by concerns over their links with Bulgarian media mogul Delyan Peevski, the agency reported.

According to state radio broadcaster Radio Bulgaria, the three ministers have expressed their willingness to tender their resignations immediately.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bulgaria's Council of Ministers held an emergency meeting amid the protests, which began on July 9 and are backed by the country's president Rumen Radev and opposition parties.

According to the state radio broadcaster, the Council of Ministers rejected the option of tendering the government's resignation and holding early elections.

Radev on Wednesday once again called on the government and the prosecutor-general to resign. The Bulgarian Socialist Party has also filed a motion of no confidence against Borissov's administration for the fifth time.

The rift between the Bulgarian president and the prime minister dates back to February, when Radev slammed the government for failing to conduct major reforms and fight corruption

